Commentary
Commentary

AOC's Abuela Finally Gets Help, But It's Not from Who You Think

Cameron Arcand June 4, 2021 at 12:24pm

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s grandmother may be getting financial help from an unlikely person — the Daily Wire’s most controversial tweeter, Matt Walsh.

Walsh created a GoFundMe campaign Friday morning to “Save AOC’s Abuela’s Ancestral Home,” following a concerning Twitter thread posted by the socialist congresswoman regarding her grandmother’s house in Puerto Rico.

“As you’ve heard, @AOC’s abuela is living in a dilapidated home that was ravaged by Hurricane Maria. AOC is unable to help her own grandma for whatever reason, so I have set up this Go Fund Me campaign to save her home. Please give if you can. #HelpAbuela,” the conservative commentator tweeted on Friday.

Trending:
Gov. Abbott: 'Texas Is Going to Start Arresting Everybody Coming Across the Border'

The congresswoman, who makes $174,000 a year, blamed former President Donald Trump for blocking aid to the territory following Hurricane Maria in September 2017.

“Just over a week ago, my abuela fell ill. I went to Puerto Rico to see her- my 1st time in a year+ bc of COVID. This is her home. Hurricane María relief hasn’t arrived. Trump blocked relief $ for PR. People are being forced to flee ancestral homes, & developers are taking them,” she tweeted.

“We immediately got to work reaching out to community advocates and leaders and following the money. What’s happening to Puerto Ricans is systemic,” she added.

After showing photos of her ill grandmother’s house, which arguably does not seem livable, she insisted that her grandmother is doing just fine.

Related:
AOC Blames Trump for Now-Infamous Photos of Her Grandma's Disgraceful Living Conditions

“And for the record – my abuela is doing okay,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “It’s not about us, but about what’s happening to Puerto Rican’s across the island. She had a place to go to and be cared for – what about the thousands of people who don’t?”

Despite Ocasio-Cortez’s $174,000 a year, it is unclear if she has provided any financial assistance to her grandmother to help restore the house that she claims was damaged during the hurricane.

The fundraiser has already collected over $26,000 from over a thousand donors, but it is not currently clear where the money will go if the money is either not accepted by her grandmother or those who donated are unable to track her down.

Regardless, if the money actually ends up going to her or a charity, this effort perfectly explains how political stunts often backfire.

Should AOC financially help her grandmother?

While the congresswoman was probably looking to raise awareness about the long-term consequences of Hurricane Maria, her lack of context behind her grandmother’s living situation makes her come across as neglectful.

Walsh’s bold response to her thread was humorous, but shows that anything is possible when you call on Americans to band together for good.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. His "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. In 2017 as a school project, he founded YoungNotStupid.com, which has grown exponentially since its founding. He has interviewed several notable conservative figures, including Dave Rubin, Peggy Grande and Madison Cawthorn.

In September 2020, Cameron joined The Western Journal as a Commentary Writer, where he has written articles on topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, the "Recall Gavin Newsom" effort and the 2020 election aftermath. The "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Location
Orange County
Languages Spoken
English




GOP Governor Wants to Give Noncitizens the Right to Vote in Local Elections
AOC's Abuela Finally Gets Help, But It's Not from Who You Think
Dem Gov Hopeful Claims GOP Opponent Is Guilty of What He Once Did - Questioning Election Outcome
Biden Botches the Declaration of Independence: Including 'Life, Liberty, Et Cetera'
Viral Video: When a Bear Attacks Her Dogs, This Teenager Does the Unthinkable to Save Her Pets
See more...

Conversation