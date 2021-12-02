For Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, it must have looked like an easy attack.

The New York congresswoman, de facto “squad leader” and one of the shrillest voices of the Democratic Party’s shrillest wing, decided to weigh in Wednesday on the Supreme Court’s consideration of a restrictive abortion law by attacking Justice Brett Kavanaugh with rehashed accusations.

But she wasn’t counting on Tara Reade.

In her Twitter post commenting on Wednesday’s high court arguments in the Dobb v. Jackson Women’s Health Organizations, AOC tried to resurrect the baseless smears the left used to try to derail Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the court in 2018.

“Reminder that Brett Kavanaugh *still* remains credibly accused of sexual assault on multiple accounts w/ corroborated details & this year the FBI admitted it never fully investigated,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote.

“Yet the court is letting him decide on whether to legalize forced birth in the US. No recusal.”

The post is practically a marvel of dishonesty.

Not only is it untrue that Kavanaugh “remains credibly accused of sexual assault,” he was literally never “credibly accused” in the first place. No honest man or woman who wasn’t blinded by partisan rage could have looked at accusations brought against Kavanaugh with anything but deep suspicion.

A charitable observer might grant that something might have happened that spurred Christine Blasey Ford to go public with a hazy story about an alleged assault that maybe, just possibly, might have happened somewhere in Maryland, some time in the early 1980s. But that’s a far, far cry from ever seriously considering that Brett Kavanaugh was the perpetrator.

To even revisit the shameless hucksterism that accompanied the attempted assassination of Kavanaugh’s character by the unscrupulous left is infuriating. Remember Julie Swetnick and her impossible tales of gang rape at parties she attended — over and over?

Remember now-imprisoned, now-disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti’s role in fostering the anti-Kavanaugh blood lust?

These are just a couple of items. There were many, many more. No politician or political party that participated is worthy of a minute of a single American’s trust. Every media outlet that joined in — and it was the vast majority of the mainstream — willingly sacrificed what little credibility it retained to try to torpedo Kavanaugh’s chances.

It’s a blot on American politics and what used to be the semi-respectable profession of journalism that should last for generations.

AOC’s utterly dishonest tweet came in for more than its share of well-justified criticism.

This is the kind of stuff that makes AOC so despicable. Kavanaugh is not credibly accused on even one account, much less multiple, of SA. Also, “forced birth” is not the topic before SCOTUS. But ends always justify the lies. https://t.co/NhGlsbK6z5 — AG (@AGHamilton29) December 2, 2021

Reminder that Ford provided no evidence, changed her story multiple times over the years on when it happened, how old she was, how many were at the party, how many assaulted her, if she could hear voices downstairs, and she had zero corroboration & her named witness doubts her https://t.co/pcwM6GEmy3 — KSLawReindeer (@KSLawWolf) December 2, 2021

But a post from Tara Read made it clear just how foolish AOC’s comment really was.

Reade, who in 2019 accused now-President Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her back in 1993, when she was an aide in his Senate office, pointed out that virtually everything AOC spuriously claimed about Kavanaugh could be said about Biden — with the difference being Biden was given a pass by the government, the media and his own political party.

“Agreed @AOC,” Reade wrote. “Remember that Biden *still*remains credibly accused of sexual assault (by me) & sexual harassment on multiple accounts (8) w/corroborated details and he was never investigated yet he is POTUS. Thank you for believing all survivors regardless of political affiliation

Agreed @AOC. Remember that Biden *still*remains credibly accused of sexual assault (by me) & sexual harassment on multiple accounts (8) w/corroborated details and he was never investigated yet he is POTUS.Thank you for believing all survivors regardless of political affiliation https://t.co/Jmfng23jPU — Tara Reade (@ReadeAlexandra) December 2, 2021

It’s important to be clear that this isn’t meant to say Reade’s accusation is the truth. It’s entirely possible only Read and Biden really know whether anything happened between them in 1993 (and, in all sincerity, it might be even more possible that Biden wouldn’t remember it if it did).

What matters is the hypocrisy Reade is pointing out.

In 2018, the mainstream media, the Democratic Party and the cultural commissars of Hollywood disgraced themselves and their country by publicly supporting transparently baseless allegations against Kavanaugh for their own political ends.

They believed — or pretended to believe — patently ludicrous stories about a man who’d served in public life for decades without a blemish on his reputation — even when those stories went far beyond absurd.

Meanwhile, when an accusation by a woman against Biden surfaced, it was summarily dismissed by the mainstream media.

Unlike Blasey Ford, Reade at least can remember the year and location of the alleged sexual assault she claims took place. There’s even evidence that she and Biden actually knew each other. Blasey Ford couldn’t even scratch up that minimum factor to give her own story credibility.

None of those facts are likely to matter to the committed pro-abortion side of the Democratic Party. The fact that Kavanaugh is a potential vote to overturn the constitutional monstrosity of Roe v. Wade was what they really feared about him, not some fantastical story about an alleged sexual assault no one remembers but the alleged victim — and her memory kept changing.

What’s important here is that Reade’s post makes it clear just how rabid, viciously partisan and dishonest the modern left actually is — as personified by the photogenic AOC, her liberal squadmates and the mainstream media that worked with them to try to destroy Brett Kavanaugh.

For AOC, a tweet smearing Kavanaugh once again probably looked like an easy line of attack to rally supporters for a nonexistent constitutional “right” to abortion that was created by a previous Supreme Court.

Instead, she just left herself open to be proven a dishonest fool. And every one of her supporters, too.

