Share
News

AOC's Constituents Rise Against Her - Security Force Intervenes

 By Jack Davis  May 27, 2023 at 9:49am
Share

A hostile crowd vented its displeasure with New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday during a Queens town hall.

Video of the chaos was posted to YouTube.

“American citizens before migrants,” one man yelled at her.

The man, who told security staff trying to remove him to “get your hands off of me; don’t touch me,” threw insults at the congresswoman and then, before he was hauled away, yelled: “Where are you on the migrant issue?”

Ocasio-Cortez said “OK” in a mocking tone as the man was led off.

Trending:
Target Pulls 'Satanic' Merch Off Shelves, Here's Why the Creator Says He's Glad It's Gone


She tried to address the crowd on the issue of the debt ceiling.

“The president has come out saying that he also believes that he has this authority,” she said.

“What he has also said is that he is not sure if he is able to implement the authority in time for the June 5th deadline, and so that is where we see kind of this impasse.

Will AOC keep her elected position?

“I still believe, first of all, that we should start to implement it anyway because we should eliminate the debt limit in the United States,” she said as the crowd interrupted with cheers and boos.

One man in the crowd heckled her about “$100 billion for Ukraine that you voted for.”

“I don’t like that Republicans passed a $1.7 trillion tax cut on the wealthiest people in this country,” she said.

Amid the yelling, one man who said he was a veteran tried to defend Ocasio-Cortez.

“We all came, for the most part, we came here through Ellis Island,” he said.

Related:
Cameras Capture AOC Telling DeSantis to 'Read a Bible' After Gov's Comments on Daniel Penny

One voice in the crowd called out, “Legally!”

Opposition to Ukraine was an oft-voiced theme.

“Stop funding this war; there’s a lot of communities that need help and need that money. I’m from that community,” one woman said.

Protesters came prepared with signs reading “AOC: An obvious criminal”; “Stop funding Ukraine”; “America First. Vetted legal migrants only”; and “AOC: Stop pushing drag queen story hour,” according to the New York Post.

Despite the flak she received, the social media posts from Ocasio-Cortez’s office offered only packaged happy talk.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Largest Home Insurer in US Won't Accept New Applications for Home or Business Insurance in California
Firefight Erupts on Afghanistan-Iran Border, Taliban Commander Threatens Conquest of Islamic Republic 'Within 24 Hours' of the Order
Tim Scott Reveals What God Told Him Moments Before Announcing Presidential Run
Conservative House Republicans Threaten to Sink Biden, McCarthy Deal: 'We're Going to Try'
China-Sponsored Actor Targeting Key US Infrastructure, 'Living Off the Land' to Evade Detection
See more...

Conversation