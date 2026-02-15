AOC's Latest Word-Salad Answer on Taiwan Puts Even Kamala Harris to Shame

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spewed a dose of Kamala Harris-worthy word salad Friday as she tried to show her world affairs chops at the Munich Security Conference.

During a town hall-style event, Ocasio-Cortez was asked, “Would and should the U.S. actually commit U.S. troops to defend Taiwan if China were to move?” according to Fox News.

“Um, you know, I think that this is such a, you know, I think that this is a um — this is, of course, a, um, very long-standing, um, policy of the United States,” she said.

Harris-esque word salad. Which is no surprise to anyone who has paid attention. https://t.co/HuzZL99cUY — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) February 14, 2026

“And I think what we are hoping for is that we want to make sure that we never get to that point, and we want to make sure that we are moving in all of our economic research and our global positions to avoid any such confrontation — and for that question to even arise,” she said.

Mockery ensued.

Without a script and preprogrammed talking points AOC is an exposed lifeboat at sea. Please run for president in 2028. You’ll make Kamala look like a savant. https://t.co/Wepnb9WhiC — John Fund (@johnfund) February 13, 2026

But no one was joking over her allegations that American support of Israel led to genocide in Gaza.

“I think that, personally, that the idea of completely unconditional aid, no matter what one does, does not make sense,” she said.

“I think it enabled a genocide in Gaza. And I think that we have thousands of women and children dead that don’t, that was completely avoidable,” she added.

“And, so, I believe that enforcement of our own laws through the Leahy laws, which requires conditioning aid in any circumstance, when you see gross human rights violations, is appropriate,” she continued, referring to a package of laws that would ban foreign aid to government committing human rights violations.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) isn’t just an ignoramus. She’s dangerous because she has the support of a larger group of ignoramuses. For her, on German soil, to declare #Israel guilty of “genocide” is beyond obscene. Should be disqualifying for her political ambitions. pic.twitter.com/itRoeRitud — David Harris (@DavidHarrisNY) February 14, 2026

The comment led Tom Gross, an expert on international affairs, to fire back, saying, “AOC has flown all the way to Munich — infamous as the city in which Hitler staged his Nazi Beer Hall Putsch that marked the beginning of the road to the Holocaust — in order to smear the Jewish people further with a phony genocide allegation.”

“Such preposterous allegations of ‘genocide’ form the bedrock of modern antisemitic incitement against Jews in the U.S. and globally. This shocking ignorance and insensitivity by Ocasio-Cortez should rule her out of any potential presidential bid or other high office,” he said.

Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania said Ocasio-Cortez did not know what she was talking about, according to Fox News.

“There was never any genocide in Gaza, absolutely, and there shouldn’t ever be any conditions for aid for Israel, because they were in an existential war,” he said.

“That’s part of the problem with the very anti-Israel part of my party,” he noted, adding there is “a rot in my party” supporting pro-Hamas activists.

Fetterman noted that Ocasio-Cortez is far more willing to attack Israel than Iran, which perpetrates far more human rights abuses.

“Why is she so eager to criticize and find a way to criticize Israel? But I don’t really recall them saying anything as Iran was executing thousands and thousands of their protesters,” he said.

