Intellectual giant Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez traveled to the Lone Star State on Saturday to campaign for Democratic Congressional candidates Jessica Cisneros and Greg Casar.

“Texas turning blue is inevitable. Inevitable. It will happen, the only question is when Texas,” she told the San Antonio crowd, according to Newsweek. “We are going to fight for a living wage. We’re going to make sure we unionize the hell out of this state.”

“But here’s what is exciting about the state of Texas, here’s what’s exciting about Jessica’s race and Greg’s race. It’s that we flip Texas, we flip the country,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “We flip Texas, we flip the country.”

“This state, one in three voters are people of color, young people, is that right?” she said, turning to the candidates for confirmation.

“Even more.”

Nice try comrade, but this is a breathtakingly stupid misread of Texas politics.

There are no credible indicators that suggest the state is changing colors. Not only is it not inevitable that Texas will flip from red to blue, as she said — twice — but the state has also become arguably more red since the 2020 election.

Conservatives have flocked to Texas to seek relief from the medical tyranny of blue state governors.

Texas residents have also been eyewitnesses to the ongoing lawlessness and chaos at our southern border, which is the direct result of the Biden administration’s reckless immigration policies.

Taxpayers in the state have been forced to foot the bill for nearly $3 billion in border security measures. In September, the state legislature passed a $1.88 spending bill to protect Texans from the invasion of illegal immigrants streaming into the state, according to The Texas Tribune.

The Tribune reported this bill “supplements the $1.05 billion the state already allocated to border security in the spring.”

As GOP Gov. Greg Abbott signed the bill into law, he told reporters, “It is the federal government’s job to secure our border, but the Biden administration has failed to do its job, so Texas is stepping up to do what the federal government is supposed to do.”

For Texans, who have borne the brunt of the Biden border crisis, the Democratic Party has become what kryptonite was for Superman.

Democratic socialists like AOC believe that a bigger government is the solution to what ails America. The expansion of government control, they imagine, will bring about a Utopian paradise. This is, of course, preposterous. Every step this administration has taken over the past year to achieve that socialist dream has harmed the country.

Does the congresswoman from New York actually think Texans see more of her party’s foolish governance as the solution to these problems. Her party created these problems.

I’m not quite sure if Ocasio-Cortez’ statement that Texas would soon turn blue was dishonest or delusional. Either way, many people took to Twitter, mocking the statement of the congresswoman.

Does anyone take her seriously? — R.J.MacReady (@ThingwithKurt) February 14, 2022

She is out of her mind if she believes that Texas is turning Blue in 22 — Stephen Meng (@StephenAMeng) February 14, 2022

Some users followed the same joke, claiming Texas would only turn blue if people held their breath.

The only way that AOC turns Texas blue is if all Liberals hold their breath waiting for Texans to climb onboard their platform.#Storm4CongressTX17 pic.twitter.com/I1pEGhNbLU — Jason “Storm” Nelson (@Storm4Congress) February 14, 2022

To respond to miss AOC, the only way Texas turns blue is if the entire population holds their breath for 3 minutes. — Scott Harris (@snakepitt1) February 13, 2022

One Twitter used was less in your face, offering AOC a compliment while still calling her claim “wrong.”

AOC is just so cute. Also so wrong, but cute nonetheless — Scott Harris (@snakepitt1) February 14, 2022

AOC, like most Democrats, still believes their party has a lock on the Hispanic voting bloc. Although that was true for a long time, their catastrophic handling of our southern border has pushed Hispanics in growing numbers toward the Republican Party.

A Wall Street Journal poll conducted in December found that Hispanic voters were “evenly split” between the two parties. The Journal reported that 60 percent of Hispanics favored Democratic candidates in November 2020.

Asked if they would support a Republican or a Democratic congressional candidate two months ago, 37 percent said they would favor a Republican, 37 percent a Democrat and 22 percent were undecided.

When participants were asked whom they would vote for in a rematch between Biden and Trump in 2024, 44 percent said they’d vote for Biden and 43 percent for Trump.

The Journal cited data from AP VoteCast, which found that 63 percent of Hispanics cast their ballots for Biden in 2020. They noted that Trump’s support among this crucial group had been nearly 30 points lower.

Democratic pollster John Anzalone told the Journal, “Latinos are more and more becoming swing voters. … They’re a swing vote that we’re going to have to fight for.”

Finally, if AOC is so sure that Texas is turning blue, why is she campaigning in districts that are already being represented by Democrats. Both candidates are seeking to unseat incumbent Democrats.

Texas is currently represented in Congress by 23 Republicans and 13 Democrats. With the balance of power in the House at stake in the upcoming midterms, why isn’t the squad leader focusing on flipping seats currently held by Republicans?

Maybe she realizes that the November election will be a bloodbath for the party anyway, so she’s concentrating on replacing moderate Democrats with more progressive ones.

Ocasio-Cortez swept into Washington, D.C., with the blue tsunami of 2018. The Democrats saw a net gain of 40 seats in the House and the Speaker’s gavel was handed back to Nancy Pelosi. The bogus Mueller Investigation was hanging over Trump’s head at that time, and Democrats were riding high. And the former bartender from the Bronx took the town by storm.

Although she’s lost some of her shine, she remains a very influential figure in the Democratic Party.

If Republicans win back control of Congress in November, we’ll be seeing a whole lot less of all of them, including Miss AOC.

