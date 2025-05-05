Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York was lambasted at a Friday night town hall by a heckler who said the progressive firebrand has been more fizzle than sizzle.

As Ocasio-Cortez began her attack on the Trump administration the tables were quickly turned by a protester identified as Jennifer Kings, who called out Ocasio-Cortez for failing to take a strong stand on the Middle East, according to Newsweek.

“I am a healthcare worker, and I want to know what you’re doing about the genocide in Gaza!” she shouted.

“At least with the Republican Party we know what we are dealing with. You’re a snake,” Kings also said, later telling Ocasio-Cortez, “Stop the genocide. Do something.”

“Shame on you. You’re a liar. You’re a liar!” the protester shouted, according to Fox News.

“Shame on you. I used to support you,” the woman shouted as she left with security guards escorting her. “You’re a war criminal! War criminal! War Criminal!”

Ocasio-Cortez later told attendees that they should not interrupt her but wait for the Q-and-A part of the town hall to speak.

The incident reprised an early March 2024 event in which a protester told Ocasio-Cortez, “It’s not OK that there’s a genocide happening, and you’re not actively against it,” according to the New York Post.

“You’re lying,” Ocasio-Cortez responded. The Post said that at the time, Ocasio-Cortez had not used the word genocide in relation to Gaza; however, Ocasio-Cortez insisted she had done so.

“I already said that it was, and y’all are just gonna pretend that it wasn’t over and over again. It’s f***ed up, man,” she railed. “And you’re not helping these people, and you’re not helping them. You’re not helping them.”

About two weeks later, she did what the protesters demanded.

“If you want to know what an unfolding genocide looks like, open your eyes,” she said in a late March speech, according to The New York Times.

On Saturday’s “Fox & Friends Weekend,” Charlie Hurt said Ocasio-Cortez is so focused on being a social media celebrity she neglects her district, according to Mediaite.

“She says things that appeal across the country, so she is able to just completely leave behind her district,” he said, adding that he doubted she could take the pressure of a national campaign based upon how town hall conflicts leave her frazzled.

“I think she could win the Democrat nomination, but I think on a national election, I think she’s cooked,” he said.

Rachel Campos-Duffy agreed.

“There’s a lot of problems in that district, and she’s just not there,” she said.

