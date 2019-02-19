SECTIONS
10 Things to Know for Today

FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2019, file photo, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington.

By AP Reports
Published February 19, 2019 at 5:40am
Modified February 19, 2019 at 7:01am
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. BERNIE SANDERS SAYS HE’S RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT IN 2020

The 77-year-old Vermont senator ran an insurgent but unsuccessful presidential campaign in 2016 that reshaped Democratic politics.

2. FASHION ICON KARL LAGERFELD DIES

Chanel’s iconic couturier’s accomplished designs as well as his trademark white ponytail, high starched collars and dark enigmatic glasses dominated high fashion for the last 50 years.

3. STATES SUE TO STOP EMERGENCY DECLARATION

Sixteen states file a lawsuit against the Trump administration’s plan to fund a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, with California’s attorney general saying the action violates the Constitution.

4. HONDA SHUTTERING UK FACTORY

The Japanese automaker says at least 3,500 jobs will be lost when the plant in western England closes in 2021, a fresh blow to the economy as Brexit looms on March 29.

5. JAILED CITGO EXECS IN LIMBO AMID VENEZUELA TURMOIL

Six executives from the Houston-based oil company, five of them Americans, have spent more than a year jailed in Venezuela on what their families say are trumped-up corruption charges.

6. TRUMP-KIM SUMMIT HOST HAS DEEP TIES TO PYONGYANG

A memorial to North Korean pilots who fought alongside communist forces in the Vietnam War speaks to the fraternal relationship the countries share as Hanoi gets ready to host the two leaders next week.

7. FUTURE RABBIS PLANT WITH PALESTINIANS, SOW RIFT WITH ISRAEL

In a stark departure from past programs focused on strengthening ties with Israel and Judaism, a new crop of young American rabbinical students are reaching out to the Palestinians.

8. AMERICANS SHOCKED BY IMPACT OF NEW TAX LAW

The law is delivering the promised tax cut to most Americans, but is also upending many familiar practices that determine what happens at filing time.

9. ‘THE PHOTOGRAPH AND COMMENT WAS IMPROPER’

Roger Stone apologizes to the judge presiding over his criminal case for an Instagram post featuring a photo of her with what appears to be the crosshairs of a gun.

10. MORE THAN A DOZEN RESCUED FROM SEAWORLD RIDE

San Diego police say that around six gondolas stopped functioning after a big gust of wind tripped a circuit breaker on “Bayside Skyride.”

