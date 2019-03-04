SECTIONS
10 Things to Know for Today

This photo provided by James Lally shows a funnel-shaped cloud on I-10 near Marianna, Fla., Sunday, March 3, 2019. Numerous tornado warnings were posted across parts of Alabama, Georgia, Florida and South Carolina on Sunday afternoon as the powerful storm system raced across the region. (James Lally via AP)

By AP Reports
Published March 4, 2019 at 4:19am
Modified March 4, 2019 at 4:25am
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. POWERFUL TORNADO STRIKES ALABAMA

The F3 twister packing at least 150 mph winds kills at least 23 people, leveling single-family homes and mobile homes in the rural southeast Alabama town of Beauregard.

2. HOUSE PREPARES TO EXPAND OBSTRUCTION PROBE

The chairman of the House committee that would be in charge of impeachment says the panel is requesting documents from more than 60 people from Trump’s administration, family and business.

3. XI FIRMLY IN CHARGE AS CHINA TURNS TO LEGISLATIVE SEASON

The Chinese president wields his expanding influence despite a slowing economy, a trade war with the U.S. and rumbles of discontent over his concentration of power.

4. ‘IT’S PURE HELL’

The Florida Panhandle county hardest hit by Hurricane Michael in October is still experiencing a housing crisis with Bay County officials saying that 7,800 people are still homeless.

5. TRUMP SAYS COHEN HEARING MAY HAVE HURT NORTH KOREA RESULTS

Trump criticized Democrats for holding the congressional hearing with his former personal attorney while he was in sensitive negotiations with Kim Jong Un.

6. WHERE ADVANCES IN CELL RESEARCH HAVE LED

Scientists can now zero in on individual cells to examine their DNA or the gene activity, leading to an ambitious plan to determine every type of cell in the human body.

7. DEATH OF ‘HOOD CNN’ PIONEER EXPOSES GANGLAND REPORTING RISKS

The killing of Zack Stoner in a new genre of news in which videographers interview street gangs and rappers in high-crime areas unnerves other gangland reporters nationwide.

8. BILL CLINTON HAS 2020 ADVICE; FEW CANDIDATES ARE SEEKING IT

The former U.S. president is taking meetings with some Democrats running for the White House, but the early front-runners and the women have stayed away.

9. WHAT YAZIDI WOMEN FEAR

Those who escaped captivity from the Islamic State group say they worry hundreds of other women are still missing — and may never return home.

10. SPIELBERG’S PUSH AGAINST NETFLIX STRIKES RANKLES SOME

The Oscar-winning director’s push against Netflix at the Academy Awards hits a cultural nerve and reignites the streaming versus theatrical debate.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

