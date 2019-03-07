SECTIONS
10 Things to Know for Today

Jessica Taylor prays in front of a cross for Jonathan Bowen, 9, at a makeshift memorial for the victims of a tornado in Beauregard, Ala., Wednesday, March 6, 2019. "I have a son his age," said Taylor. "I can't imagine that mother's loss." (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. MAJOR CHANGE IN US ASYLUM PRACTICES

Border agents have been told to require Spanish speakers and migrants from Latin America to wait in Mexico during the asylum process, memos obtained by the AP reveal.

2. MANAFORT TO LEARN FATE

Trump’s former campaign chairman is scheduled to find out his sentence for tax and bank fraud related to money he earned advising Ukrainian politicians.

3. TORNADO DEAD CHALLENGES TINY ALABAMA COMMUNITY

Notifying the families of the 23 dead was a huge, gut-wrenching task done in the privacy of a church in rural Beauregard.

4. HUAWEI SUES TO CHALLENGE US SECURITY LAW

Calling it tantamount to a corporate “death penalty,” the Chinese tech giant is fighting U.S. efforts to persuade allies to bar it from supplying next-gen telecom networks.

5. A DIFFERENT KIND OF FRESHMAN MARKS PELOSI’S NEW MAJORITY

Young Democrats’ willingness to question the protocols of Congress exposes the House speaker’s leadership team to some high-profile stumbles.

6. HOW FACEBOOK IS CHANGING ITS MISSION STATEMENT

Zuckerberg’s plan is to shift the social network’s focus away from a service that connects everyone to one that favors encrypted conversations it can’t read.

7. WHAT EXPERTS ARE SAYING ABOUT R. KELLY’S MEDIA FRENZY

The R&B singer’s appearance on “CBS This Morning” was risky and could backfire if it gives prosecutors more information to use against him at trial.

8. BRACING FOR BREXIT PAIN IN SPAIN

Britain’s impending departure from the European Union could punch a multi-million-euro hole in southern Spain’s fruit and vegetables exports.

9. ‘JEOPARDY!’ HOST HAS CANCER

Alex Trebek says he’s been diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer but intends to fight the disease and keep on working.

10. MOVE OVER HIS AIRNESS

LeBron James passes Michael Jordan for fourth place on the NBA’s career scoring list after the Lakers’ superstar scored his 32,293rd point against Denver.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

