Share
News
Turkish police officers and emergency personnel work next to burned vehicles after a crash late Saturday on the Iskenderun-Antakya highway in south Turkey.
Turkish police officers and emergency personnel work next to burned vehicles after a crash late Saturday on the Iskenderun-Antakya highway in south Turkey. (IHA / AP)

12 People Dead, 31 Injured After Violent Multi-Vehicle Crash: 'May God Have Mercy on Our Citizens'

 By The Associated Press  May 7, 2023 at 12:30am
Share

A multi-vehicle crash in southern Turkey’s Hatay province killed at least 12 people and injured 31 others, including three seriously, officials said.

A truck crossed into opposite lanes after the driver lost control late Saturday, colliding with nine cars and two minibuses, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported.

Many of the vehicles were parked by the roadside near a gas station as friends and relatives said goodbye to men leaving to carry out mandatory military service.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said that fires broke out on the Iskenderun-Antakya highway. The minister tweeted that 22 ambulances and three medical rescue teams were sent to the scene in Topbogazli.

“May God have mercy on our citizens who lost their lives, I express my condolences to their relatives,” he tweeted. “We will do our best to ensure that the injured regain their health as soon as possible.”

Trending:
Former Clinton Adviser: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Opening a Door That Trump Could Easily Walk Through

Hatay was one of the worst hit of the 11 Turkish provinces affected by a Feb. 5 earthquake that devastated parts of Turkey and Syria. At least 50,783 died in Turkey, according to the government.

The private Demiroren news agency said that the truck was carrying excavated earthquake rubble and hit another truck before crossing the highway at around 7 p.m.

Witness Ali Sarrac said that some of those killed had burned to death, Anadolu reported. Images showed burning vehicles as emergency teams tried to keep people away from the blaze.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




'Outraged' USPS Mail Carriers Have Seen Enough, Issue Demand Regarding Violent Crime
Biden Prepared to Veto Bill That Would Build More Border Wall and Restrict Migrant Asylum as Crisis Looms
Biden Administration to Spend Millions Creating 'Safe Injection Sites' for Hard Drug Users
King Charles III Makes Surprise Appearance on 'American Idol' After Coronation
NBA Superstar Gets Technical Foul for In-Game Altercation with Opposing Team's Owner
See more...

Conversation