2 Killed in Fiery Military Plane Crash in Residential Neighborhood

This photo shows the scene where a U.S. Navy training plane crashed in a residential neighborhood near the Gulf Coast on Oct. 23, 2020, near Foley, Alabama.Greg Crippen via APThis photo shows the scene where a U.S. Navy training plane crashed in a residential neighborhood near the Gulf Coast on Oct. 23, 2020, near Foley, Alabama. (Greg Crippen via AP)

By The Associated Press
Published October 23, 2020 at 6:39pm
A U.S. Navy training plane that took off from Florida crashed Friday in an Alabama residential neighborhood near the Gulf Coast, killing both people in the plane, authorities said.

Spokesman Zach Harrell said both people in the T-6B Texan II training plane died, but their names weren’t immediately released. No injuries were reported on the ground.

Foley Fire Chief Joey Darby said responders encountered a “large volume of fire” with a home and several cars engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to put “a quick stop on the fire,” the chief told local news outlets.

The crash occurred southeast of Mobile, near the city of Foley and the town of Magnolia Springs.

Darby called the neighborhood a “heavily populated” residential area. No firefighters were injured, he added.

The plane had flown out of Naval Air Station Whiting Field, about 30 miles northeast of Pensacola, Florida, Navy spokeswoman Julie Ziegenhorn said.

The U.S. Department of Defense and the Navy were set to handle the investigation, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.

