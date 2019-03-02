SECTIONS
2020 Democratic hopefuls fanning out in early-voting states

2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker speaks at an event Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, in North Las Vegas, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)

By AP Reports
Published March 1, 2019 at 10:27pm
Modified March 1, 2019 at 10:31pm
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Democratic presidential hopefuls are introducing themselves to voters in some of the earliest states that will weigh in on their campaigns to take on President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

Candidates are fanned out in South Carolina and Iowa on Saturday, spending time with voters in two of the states that hold the earliest balloting next year. Sens. Cory Booker and Sherrod Brown are both in South Carolina, site of the South’s first primary. Sen. Elizabeth Warren will be courting voters in Iowa.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar attends a Gridiron Club dinner in Washington, an event where politicians traditionally poke fun at the press and other politicians. Sen. Bernie Sanders is in Brooklyn to officially launch his campaign.

The visits come as Trump addresses a gathering of conservatives near Washington.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

