Parler Share
News
Migrants, mainly from sub-Saharan Africa, are stopped by Tunisian Maritime National Guard at sea during an attempt to get to Italy, near the coast of Sfax, Tunisia on April 18. More than 200 bodies of migrants have washed ashore In Tunisia over the past two weeks.
Migrants, mainly from sub-Saharan Africa, are stopped by Tunisian Maritime National Guard at sea during an attempt to get to Italy, near the coast of Sfax, Tunisia on April 18. More than 200 bodies of migrants have washed ashore In Tunisia over the past two weeks. (AP Photo)

Over 200 Bodies Wash Up on Beaches - Coast Guard Working to Recover and Identify the Corpses

 By The Associated Press  April 29, 2023 at 6:41am
Parler Share

Tunisia’s coast guard says it has recovered around 210 bodies of migrants in less than two weeks that have washed up on the North African country’s central coastline amid an ongoing increase in migration.

Preliminary examinations of the bodies indicated that the migrants were from sub-Saharan Africa, according to the National Guard’s Houssemeddine Jebabli.

The number of bodies recovered was announced Friday.

Of the 210 dead migrants found over 10 days starting on April 18, about 70 of those were recovered from the beaches of eastern Sfax, the neighboring Kerkennah Islands and Mahdia, according to prosecutor Faouzi Masmoudi, who oversees migration issues.

These three areas are starting points for most attempts to migrate to the Italian coast, including onward to the remote island of Lampedusa, he added.

Trending:
Dems Handed Massive Defeat by Their Own Justices After SCOTUS Sends Rare Unanimous Letter

The increasing number of dead migrants has overwhelmed the Habib Bourguiba Hospital morgue in Sfax, the capacity of which is 30 to 40 bodies.

To ease the pressure on hospitals, local authorities are working to speed up the burial of the victims after carrying out DNA tests and possible identification by relatives, Masmoudi said.

Romdhane Ben Amor, spokesperson for the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights, a  nongovernmental organization specializing in migration issues, said that local authorities had last year committed themselves to setting up a special cemetery for migrants, “on the grounds that they are not Muslims.”

But Amor said that this is still not ready, leading to difficulties in finding burial places.

Should the European Union discourage migration?

Following a visit earlier this week by European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson, the Tunisian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Thursday that Tunisia and the European Union agreed to promote the voluntary return of sub-Saharan migrants to their countries of origin.

During her stay, the EU official met with Tunisian Foreign Minister Nabil Ammar, Interior Minister Kamel Feki and Social Affairs Minister Malek Ezzahi.

Migration to Europe has been on an upward climb, peaking in 2022 to 189,620, according to the International Organization for Migration.

That’s the most since 2016, when close to 400,000 left their homelands, and one year after more than 1 million people, mostly Syrians fleeing war, sought refuge in 2015.

For many sub-Saharan Africans, who don’t need a visa to travel to Tunisia, the North African country serves as a stepping stone to Europe, while others come from Libya, which shares a border with Tunisia.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Parler Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Two Students Dead and Four Others Wounded, Adult Male Has Been Charged
Search Zone Widens, Door-to-Door Operations Begin as Gunman Eludes Police
Masked Gunmen Open Fire on Crowded Teen Party, Police Now Hunting the Suspects
We Finally Know What Happened to Man Who Told Citizens to 'Resist' at Beginning of Pandemic Then Disappeared - Is He a Political Prisoner?
11 People Now Dead After Fatal Gas Leak, Area Sealed and Samples Being Taken
See more...

Conversation