More than 250 people have been arrested since the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, with more than half from outside the county that includes the southeastern Wisconsin city, police reported Thursday.

Blake was shot seven times in the back by a police officer on Aug. 23, sparking three nights of riots that resulted in roughly two dozen fires and damage to numerous downtown businesses.

Two nights after the shooting, prosecutors say 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse fatally shot two demonstrators and wounded a third. His attorney says he acted in self-defense.

Kenosha police updated arrest figures on Thursday, saying of the 252 people arrested, 132 did not live in Kenosha County.

Four people arrested filed a federal civil rights lawsuit on Wednesday, alleging that police were not arresting pro-police demonstrators while targeting others. The city’s attorney called the lawsuit baseless and said it should be dismissed.

The city on Wednesday ended a curfew that had been in place since Aug. 24, a sign of calming tensions in the city of about 100,000 midway between Milwaukee and Chicago.

President Donald Trump visited Kenosha on Tuesday to view the damage and thank law enforcement for their efforts, and his Democratic rival Joe Biden was in Wisconsin on Thursday to meet with members of Blake’s family and Kenosha community leaders.

The police said damage to city property was about $2 million and damage to county property was about $385,000.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was investigating more than 23 fires, police said.

