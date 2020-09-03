SECTIONS
Over 250 Arrested in Kenosha Riots - Here's How Many Are Nonresidents

Protesters face off with police outside the county courthouse during protests against the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Aug. 25, 2020.Kamil Krzaczynski / AFP via Getty ImagesProtesters face off with police outside the county courthouse during protests against the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Aug. 25, 2020. (Kamil Krzaczynski / AFP via Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published September 3, 2020 at 10:48am
More than 250 people have been arrested since the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, with more than half from outside the county that includes the southeastern Wisconsin city, police reported Thursday.

Blake was shot seven times in the back by a police officer on Aug. 23, sparking three nights of riots that resulted in roughly two dozen fires and damage to numerous downtown businesses.

Two nights after the shooting, prosecutors say 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse fatally shot two demonstrators and wounded a third. His attorney says he acted in self-defense.

Kenosha police updated arrest figures on Thursday, saying of the 252 people arrested, 132 did not live in Kenosha County.

Four people arrested filed a federal civil rights lawsuit on Wednesday, alleging that police were not arresting pro-police demonstrators while targeting others. The city’s attorney called the lawsuit baseless and said it should be dismissed.

The city on Wednesday ended a curfew that had been in place since Aug. 24, a sign of calming tensions in the city of about 100,000 midway between Milwaukee and Chicago.

President Donald Trump visited Kenosha on Tuesday to view the damage and thank law enforcement for their efforts, and his Democratic rival Joe Biden was in Wisconsin on Thursday to meet with members of Blake’s family and Kenosha community leaders.

The police said damage to city property was about $2 million and damage to county property was about $385,000.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was investigating more than 23 fires, police said.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







