SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

29 bodies recovered after new clashes in central Nigeria

By AP Reports
Published February 26, 2019 at 11:57am
Modified February 26, 2019 at 12:02pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — An official says 29 bodies have been found after new fighting in central Nigeria between farmers and herdsmen.

The official says the bodies with gunshot and machete wounds were recovered after Tuesday’s attack in Maro village in Kaduna state. A policeman was killed while trying to calm the violence.

The official, close to a government team that went to the area, spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the press.

The Kaduna governor’s spokesman confirmed the “sad news of renewed attacks in Kajuru and Kachia local government areas” but gave no death toll.

Southern Kaduna state has seen a series of clashes over increasingly scarce water and land.

TRENDING: Pelosi’s Daughter Lashes Out at NRA over ‘Target Practice’ Magazine Spread

The government last week said 130 people had been killed in Kajuru.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







29 bodies recovered after new clashes in central Nigeria
Tunisian attacks suspect assaults judge at hearing
The Latest: Senators urge pharma CEOs to rein in lobbyists
Key Sanders 2016 strategists won’t return for 2020 campaign
EPA defends enforcement record, despite drop in penalties
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×