29 bodies recovered after new clashes in central Nigeria

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — An official says 29 bodies have been found after new fighting in central Nigeria between farmers and herdsmen.

The official says the bodies with gunshot and machete wounds were recovered after Tuesday’s attack in Maro village in Kaduna state. A policeman was killed while trying to calm the violence.

The official, close to a government team that went to the area, spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the press.

The Kaduna governor’s spokesman confirmed the “sad news of renewed attacks in Kajuru and Kachia local government areas” but gave no death toll.

Southern Kaduna state has seen a series of clashes over increasingly scarce water and land.

The government last week said 130 people had been killed in Kajuru.

