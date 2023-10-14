Three people are dead after a shooting early Saturday at a party in Denver, police said.

Denver police were called to a party at an industrial storefront where officers found someone dead with gunshot wounds, police said.

Five other shooting victims were taken to local hospitals, where two victims were pronounced dead, authorities said.

Police didn’t immediately provide information about the identities of the victims.

Evidence showed there were shots fired from at least two firearms at the party, police said.

“At this point, investigators are working to determine the circumstances that led up to the shooting as well as who was involved,” the Denver Police Department said in a statement.

