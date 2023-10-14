Share
News

Deadly Shooting at US Storefront: Evidence Shows at Least Two Firearms Involved

 By The Associated Press  October 14, 2023 at 11:04am
Share

Three people are dead after a shooting early Saturday at a party in Denver, police said.

Denver police were called to a party at an industrial storefront where officers found someone dead with gunshot wounds, police said.

Five other shooting victims were taken to local hospitals, where two victims were pronounced dead, authorities said.

Police didn’t immediately provide information about the identities of the victims.

Evidence showed there were shots fired from at least two firearms at the party, police said.

Trending:
Iran Threatens Israel with 'Huge Earthquake' If Attacks in Gaza Continue
Is violence in American cities at the crisis stage?

“At this point, investigators are working to determine the circumstances that led up to the shooting as well as who was involved,” the Denver Police Department said in a statement.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Trump Sues Former Spy Christopher Steele Over Infamous 2016 Dossier
Bills' Damien Harris Carted Off Field in Ambulance as Emotional Damar Hamlin Looks On
Suzanne Somers, Actress on 'Three's Company' and 'Magnum Force,' Dead at 76
Priest to Be Extradited for What He Allegedly Did During Brutal Dictatorship
Seven-Time Formula One Champion Hit with Penalty for What He Did After Crash on Track
See more...

Conversation