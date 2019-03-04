SECTIONS
4 Americans, local pilot die in Kenya helicopter crash

By AP Reports
Published March 4, 2019 at 2:46am
Modified March 4, 2019 at 3:01am
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan police say four Americans and a local pilot are dead after their helicopter crashed on an island in Lake Turkana in the north.

The internal police report seen by The Associated Press says the crash occurred Sunday evening in Central Island National Park as two helicopters took off after a visit to the Lobolo tented camp.

The United States Embassy confirms the deaths of the four Americans and the names of three of them: Anders Asher Jesiah Burke, Brandon Howe Stapper and Kyle John Forti. The embassy refers further questions to Kenyan authorities.

The police report does not say what caused the crash.

Last month three Americans were among five people killed when their plane crashed as they were heading to Lodwar near Lake Turkana.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

