4 Teenagers Arrested After Deadly Mass Shooting Rocks Virginia Community

Four people were charged Wednesday in connection with a shooting that killed three people and wounded three others in Virginia, authorities said.

The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that all four suspects — two 16-year-olds, a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old — were charged with malicious wounding and felony firearm use. Three of the suspects were arrested Wednesday morning. The fourth, who was in the hospital with a gunshot wound, would be incarcerated upon his release.

Police said earlier that there was no longer a threat to public safety.

On Tuesday evening, 911 calls came in about a shooting at a town house complex in Spotsylvania County, just outside Fredericksburg and about 65 miles southwest of Washington, said Maj. Elizabeth Scott, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

When officials arrived, they found all of the victims outside, Scott said. Police said three men were declared dead: Chase Feaster, 18, Alonzo Goffney, 18, and a 20-year-old man, whom police have not yet identified.

The three injured were taken to hospitals with gunshot wounds, police said. Their conditions and other information about them were not immediately available.

There was no publicly released information about a possible motive.

Authorities also asked for any witnesses to send any video that could help the investigation.

Officials had urged people to avoid the area and those near the scene to stay indoors while authorities investigated, she said. Area schools delayed openings by two hours on Wednesday morning.

Fredericksburg City Public Schools announced on its website that schools would start two hours late Wednesday “in light of the profound impact this incident has had on members of our school community.”

“This delay will allow us the necessary time to prepare our buildings and staff to welcome students with the care and support they may need during this difficult time,” the statement said.

Spotsylvania County Public Schools also announced a two-hour delay Wednesday, saying it would allow staff to have support in place to help students and staff who may have been impacted. The support included additional deputies and presence from the sheriff’s office at each of the high schools, the school system said on its website.

