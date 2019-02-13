5 dead, 40 still trapped in collapsed Liberian gold mine

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

MONROVIA, Liberia (AP) — Liberian officials say five bodies were recovered Wednesday and 40 are still trapped in a collapsed gold mine.

Officials fear those still in the pit mine in northeastern Liberia, which collapsed on Saturday, may also be dead, although some survivors have been rescued.

Nimba County superintendent Dorr Cooper said miners are searching for survivors with their bare hands. He said no excavating equipment is available and such heavy machinery could accidentally kill those trapped below.

He said the Tappita area has more than 100,000 self-employed miners and is rife with “uncontrolled and illegal” mining.

“The place is lawless and there is no control,” Cooper said.

TRENDING: Nearly 2 Weeks After Alleged Hate Crime, Smollett Hands Over ‘Limited And Redacted’ Phone Records

Authorities have recently attempted to close the gold mine out of safety concerns, but with Liberia’s faltering economy, miners risk death to feed their families.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.