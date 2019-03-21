SECTIONS
US News WJ Wire
Print

5 Suspects from New Mexico Islamic Extremist Compound Face Terror Charges

Four of five defendants in the case of a compound in New Mexico raided last year are pictured in a file photo from August 2018. From left: Jany Leveille, Lucas Morton, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj and Subbannah Wahhaj.Roberto E. Rosales/The Albuquerque Journal via APFour of five defendants in the case of a compound in New Mexico raided last year are pictured in a file photo from August 2018. From left: Jany Leveille, Lucas Morton, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj and Subbannah Wahhaj. (Roberto E. Rosales/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

By AP Reports
Published March 20, 2019 at 10:39pm
Modified March 21, 2019 at 8:11am
Print

Five extended family members who lived at a ramshackle New Mexico compound where a 3-year-old boy was found dead last year are due in federal court Thursday to face new charges that they plotted attacks on U.S. law enforcement and members of the military.

A federal grand jury last week indicted the five on charges including conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists between late 2017 and August 2018.

Authorities said the group traveled from Georgia to New Mexico and lived on a remote property, where they built a makeshift settlement consisting of a camping trailer wedged into the desert and shielded by stacked tires.

The suspects have been in custody since their compound was raided in August.

Authorities said they found 11 hungry children living in filth, guns and ammunition, a firing range, and the remains of the young boy, Abdul-Ghani Wahhaj.

TRENDING: Bus Driver Abducts 51 Children, Sets Bus on Fire When Police Arrive

They were looking for the boy at the request of his mother in Georgia when they found the compound.

The boy was the son of Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, one of the five adults living at the compound.

The boy had suffered from a medical condition that caused seizures, authorities said.

Wahhaj and Jany Leveille, whom Wahhaj considers his wife, had held hours-long prayer rituals over the boy in the days leading to his death, but denied him medication because Leveille believed it was against Muslim beliefs, authorities said.

She also believed the boy would be resurrected as Jesus and give instructions on how to get rid of corrupt institutions that involve teachers, law enforcement and banks, an FBI agent testified in court last year.

Authorities also have accused Wahhaj and others of transporting weapons across state lines, and training children at the firing range on the property to carry out shootings and other attacks.

However, no attacks ever occurred.

The suspects’ attorneys have disputed the allegations, saying they are based on the uncorroborated statements of children.

The defendants plan to plead not guilty at their arraignment, the attorneys said.

RELATED: Islamic Extremist Linked to Paris Attack Killed

All the suspects, except Wahhaj, also have been charged with participating in the kidnapping of his son.

Federal statutes generally only allow for charging parents with abducting their own children in international cases.

The results of an autopsy are still pending.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Cyclone Idai deaths could exceed 1,000 as needs for aid grow
Seoul: North Korea withdrew staff from liaison office
China’s leader visits Italy with eye on infrastructure deal
EU offers short Brexit delay but sets strict limits
Asian stocks mixed on doubts over US-China trade deal
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×