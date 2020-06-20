SECTIONS
6 Trump Rally Staffers Test Positive for COVID-19

Supporters of President Donald Trump converge to enter a campaign rally on June 20, 2020, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Trump is scheduled to hold his first political rally since the start of the coronavirus pandemic at the BOK Center.Win McNamee / Getty ImagesSupporters of President Donald Trump converge to enter a campaign rally on June 20, 2020, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Trump is scheduled to hold his first political rally since the start of the coronavirus pandemic at the BOK Center. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

By AP Reports
Published June 20, 2020 at 11:40am
President Donald Trump’s campaign says six staff members helping set up for his Saturday night rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, have tested positive for COVID-19.

The campaign’s communications director, Tim Murtaugh, said in a statement that “quarantine procedures” were immediately initiated and no staff member who tested positive would attend the event. He said no one who had immediate contact with those staffers would attend, either.

Murtaugh said campaign staff members are tested for COVID-19 as part of the campaign’s safety protocols.

Campaign officials say everyone who is attending the rally will be given temperature checks before they pass through security. They will also be given hand sanitizer and masks that they can choose to wear in the 19,000-seat BOK Center.

The rally was expected to be the largest indoor gathering in the world during the pandemic.

Tulsa has seen cases of COVID-19 spike in the past week, and the local health department director asked that the rally be postponed. Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt insisted it would be safe.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Friday denied a request to force everyone attending the rally to wear a mask, and few in the crowd outside Saturday were wearing them.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

