60,000 Volunteers To Receive Test Vaccine as Trump Urges Officials To 'Move Quickly'

This September 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the company. Johnson & Johnson is beginning a huge final study to try to prove if the single-dose vaccine can protect against the coronavirus.Cheryl Gerber / Courtesy of Johnson & Johnson via APThis September 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the company. Johnson & Johnson is beginning a huge final study to try to prove if the single-dose vaccine can protect against the coronavirus. (Cheryl Gerber / Courtesy of Johnson & Johnson via AP)

By The Associated Press
Published September 23, 2020 at 3:46am
A huge international study of a COVID-19 vaccine that aims to work with just one dose is getting underway.

Hopes are high that answers about at least one of several candidates being tested in the U.S. could come by year’s end, maybe sooner.

“We feel cautiously optimistic that we will be able to have a safe and effective vaccine, although there is never a guarantee of that,” Dr. Anthony Fauci told a Senate committee.

As for the testing of vaccine candidates, Fauci added: “There is no cutting corners.”

On Wednesday President Donald Trump tweeted a link to news about the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine study and said the Food and Drug Administration “must move quickly!”

A handful of vaccines already are in final testing in the U.S. and other countries, but the newest late-stage study by Johnson & Johnson aims to enroll 60,000 volunteers, one of the most so far, to test if its single-dose approach is safe and protects against the coronavirus. Other candidates in the U.S. require two shots.

Earlier this week, Vice President Mike Pence urged state governors to “do your part to build public confidence that it will be a safe and effective vaccine.”

Do you think a vaccine will be available this year?

Even if the FDA were to allow use of a vaccine by year’s end, supplies would be limited and given first to vulnerable groups such as health workers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wants states to get ready now to roll out vaccinations. CDC announced Wednesday the distribution of $200 million to help begin setting up operations.

J&J’s vaccine is made with slightly different technology than others in late-stage testing, modeled on an Ebola vaccine the company created.

Despite the later start than some competitors, Dr. Paul Stoffels, J&J’s chief scientific officer, told reporters that the study was large enough to yield answers possibly by early next year.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
