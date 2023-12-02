Share
News

Tsunami Warning Issued After USGS Records Massive Earthquake on Pacific Floor

 By The Associated Press  December 2, 2023 at 8:16am
Share

A powerful earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 struck Saturday off the southern Philippine coast, prompting many villagers to flee their homes in panic around midnight after Philippine authorities issued a tsunami warning.

The quake struck at 10:37 p.m. at a depth of 20 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

There were no immediate reports of major damage or casualties.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center initially said that based on the magnitude and location, it expected tsunami waves to hit the southern Philippines and parts of Indonesia, Palau and Malaysia. But the center later dropped its tsunami warning.

In Japan, authorities issued evacuation orders in various parts of Okinawa Prefecture, including for the entire coastal area, affecting thousands of people.

Trending:
X CEO Linda Yaccarino Gives Surprising Response to Musk Telling Woke Execs to 'Go F*** Yourself'

Teresito Bacolcol, the head of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, told The Associated Press his agency advised residents along the coast of southern Surigao del Sur and Davao Oriental provinces to immediately evacuate to higher ground or move farther inland.

Owners of boats in harbors, estuaries or shallow coastal waters off the two provinces should secure their boats and move away from the waterfront, the quake agency said in its tsunami warning. Boats already at sea should stay offshore in deep waters until further advised, it said.

Based on the quake’s magnitude, Bacolcol said a 3.2-foot tsunami may hit, but the wave could be higher in enclosed coves, bays and straits.

Villagers were fleeing their homes to safety around midnight in Hinatuan town and outlying areas in Surigao del Sur province, according to authorities and the government’s disaster-response agency, which said that it could not immediately provide specific details.

Have you ever been in an earthquake?

Pictures posted on Hinatuan government’s Facebook account show residents fleeing to higher ground on foot or aboard cars, trucks, motorcycles and tricycle taxis at night.

More than three hours after the quake hit, Bacolcol said there was no report of a tsunami hitting the coast from his agency’s field offices, but added authorities would continue monitoring.

The Philippines, one of the world’s most disaster-prone countries, is often hit by earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to its location on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an arc of seismic faults around the ocean. The archipelago is also lashed by about 20 typhoons and storms each year.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




2024 GOP Candidate Ends Presidential Bid Days Before Final Debate
Rescuers Searching for Trapped Miners Filled with Hope After Hearing Something from the Tunnels
Bodies of 5 US Airmen Discovered Amid Ocean Wreckage
11 Bodies Recovered After Deadly Volcano Eruption, Search for 22 Missing Halted After Second Blast
Former US Ambassador Arrested, Accused of Working for Communist Nation: Report
See more...

Conversation