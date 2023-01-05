Parler Share
News
A law enforcement official stands near the front door of the Enoch, Utah, home where eight family members were found dead from gunshot wounds on Wednesday.
A law enforcement official stands near the front door of the Enoch, Utah, home where eight family members were found dead from gunshot wounds on Wednesday. (Ben B. Braun - The Deseret News / AP)

8 People Found Dead in a Single Small-Town Home, Including 5 Children

 By The Associated Press  January 5, 2023 at 12:05am
Parler Share

Eight family members, five of them children, were found dead from gunshot wounds in a southern Utah home, according to authorities who did not provide more details or a potential motive for the killings.

The victims were found Wednesday when police did a welfare check at the residence, according to a statement by city officials in Enoch, a small town of about 8,000 people located 245 miles south of Salt Lake City.

Police said they did not detect any threat to the public.

Enoch City Manager Rob Dotson said the community was sent reeling by news of the eight bodies and that the deceased — all members of one family — were well known in the southern Utah town.

“Many of us have served with them in church, in the community and gone to school with these individuals,” Dotson said in a video statement Wednesday night.

Trending:
Parents Reveal Stance on Death Penalty for Daughter's Alleged Killer: 'If You Want to Play God's Role ...'

“This community at this time is hurting. They’re feeling loss. They’re feeling pain, and they have a lot of questions,” Dotson added, noting that officials planned on releasing more information as it becomes available and the police investigation progresses.

“We won’t know the mindsets, the thoughts of the individuals who experienced this tragedy, but we all can pray that their families and the neighbors and all will come to an understanding of what happened in this place, probably in a day or two, or maybe longer,” Dotson said, choking up at one point.

Welfare checks based on calls to the police department like the one that led them to the residence where the bodies were found are routine when individuals are not seen for extended periods of time, Dotson said.

The five children attended schools in the Iron County School District, officials said in a letter sent to parents.

Enoch, off Interstate 15 in rural Utah, just north of the city of Cedar City and about 80 miles west of Bryce Canyon National Park, had major flooding in 2021 that caused damage at hundreds of homes.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox offered condolences in a tweet Wednesday night.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Arizona Spending $76 Million to Tear Down $95 Million Border Protection Measure for New Dem Administration
Rare Success Against Alzheimer's: FDA Approves a Fast-Tracked Treatment
Until a Speaker of the House Is Chosen, Here's Who Wields the Gavel
Prince Harry Has 'Target on His Back,' Now Made Worse After What He Claimed to Have Done in Afghanistan War
Grammy Winner Accused of Assault and Kidnapping Gets Fatally Shot During Encounter with Police
See more...

Conversation