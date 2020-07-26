SECTIONS
Actor John Saxon Dead at Age 83

Actor John Saxon, who died Saturday at 83.Valerie Macon / Getty ImagesActor John Saxon, who died Saturday at 83, is pictured in a 2013 file photo. (Valerie Macon / Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published July 26, 2020 at 6:50am
Actor John Saxon, whose good looks won him not only legions of female fans but also a wide array of roles, has died at his home in Tennessee. He was 83.

The Hollywood Reported quoted Saxon’s wife, Gloria, as confirming that the actor died of pneumonia on Saturday in Murfreesboro.

He was best known for starring with Bruce Lee in “Enter the Dragon” and appeared in several “Nightmare on Elm Street” movies.

Born Carmine Orrico, the son of Italian-American parents, Saxon grew up in Brooklyn, New York, and began modeling while still a teenager.

He then caught the eye of legendary talent agent Henry Willson, who spotted Saxon on the cover of a magazine and brought him to Hollywood.

Willson was credited for representing and helping to develop the careers of stars like Rock Hudson and Tab Hunter, the outlet said.

Then just 17, the aspiring actor signed with Willson, studied dramatics and then flew to Hollywood, where he was signed by Universal.

His name was changed to John Saxon.

According to IMDB, Saxon appeared in almost 200 roles in the movies and on television in a career that stretched over seven decades.

He made his big-screen debut in 1954 in uncredited roles in “It Should Happen to You” and George Cukor’s “A Star Is Born.”

His striking, angular profile and dark eyes led to roles playing Mexicans, Native Americans and Mongols.

Saxon also portrayed a Middle Eastern tycoon on the primetime soap opera series “Dynasty.”

His recurring role romanced Joan Collins’ character, Alexis Coby, from 1982-84.

Saxon also played the father of Lorenzo Lamas’ character on CBS primetime soap “Falcon Crest” from 1982-88.

Among other characters, Saxon portrayed an Indian chief on the popular TV Western series “Bonanza” and Marco Polo on the futuristic hit TV show “The Time Tunnel,” according to IMDB.

