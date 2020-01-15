SECTIONS
'Captain America' Actress Charged in Mother's Death Claims Self-Defense

By AP Reports
Published January 15, 2020 at 8:43am
An actress charged with fatally stabbing her mother last month in suburban Kansas City told 911 operators and police that her mom was trying to kill her when she took away the knife, according to court records.

However, medical examiners found no signs to support her self-defense claim.

The records were released Tuesday, the same day that a judge ordered that Mollie Fitzgerald, 38, undergo a mental competency evaluation before the second-degree murder case against her progresses any further.

Fitzgerald, who had a small role in the movie “Captain America: The First Avenger,” had been staying with her mother since June when she called 911 just before noon on Dec. 20 to report the stabbing.

Responding officers found her mother, 68-year-old Patricia Fitzgerald, in the entryway of the family’s Olathe, Kansas, home with a knife in her back, according to the affidavit.

Fitzgerald’s father, whose name is blacked out from court documents, said their daughter had been displaying “aggressive behaviors” that had been “escalating.”

Mollie Fitzgerald told police that her mother was coming at her with a knife so she took the weapon away and stabbed her. She said she then bit her mother and stabbed her again. She said she also used a vacuum attachment to hit her.

She told police “her mother just would not stop trying to take the knife to kill her, so she had to kill her mom,” the affidavit said.

An autopsy found that Patricia Fitzgerald had four stab wounds in her back, “defensive injuries” to her hands, bruising consistent with attempted choking, and a mark on her neck that was a possible bite.

The medical examiner found no injuries “consistent with Patricia having delivered any strikes or having been in control of the involved knife.”

Mollie Fitzgerald was treated at a hospital for minor cuts and a bite mark on her arm, the records say. She is jailed on a $500,000 bond and is seeking to represent herself.

Her father told authorities that he did not believe his wife would ever attempt to physically restrain their daughter because of the size and age difference between the women.

According to IMDb.com, Mollie Fitzgerald is a movie director and producer as well as actress.

She worked mostly on low-budget films, including “The Lawful Truth” in 2014 and “The Creeps” in 2017.

In “Captain America,” she played Stark Girl and worked as an assistant to the director.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
