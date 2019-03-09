SECTIONS
Adidas says women to get same WCup bonus as men

U.S. midfielder Julie Ertz stands on the pitch after the team's 2-2 draw against England in a SheBelieves Cup women's soccer match Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Ertz honors Carrie Underwood by wearing her name on the back of her jersey. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

By AP Reports
Published March 9, 2019 at 5:47am
HERZOGENAURACH, Germany (AP) — Sportswear maker Adidas says it will give the same bonus to any of its sponsored players on the Women’s World Cup-winning soccer team as their male counterparts.

Adidas says on Twitter that it believes “in inspiring and enabling the next generation of female athletes, creators and leaders through breaking barriers.”

On Friday — International Women’s Day — American players filed a federal discrimination lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation over equal treatment and pay. The players alleged ongoing “institutionalized gender discrimination” that includes unequal pay with their counterparts on the men’s national team.

The U.S. defends its title at the Women’s World Cup, which starts June 7 in France.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

