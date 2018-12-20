Affidavit: Kansas football player punched woman in stomach

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — An affidavit alleges University of Kansas football player Pooka Williams punched a woman in the stomach and grabbed her by the throat earlier this month.

The Lawrence Journal-World reported the 18-year-old woman showed the officer text messages from Williams admitting to punching her in the arms during the Dec. 5 incident. The document says the officer also found the victim had bruises on her arms and side.

Williams reportedly told police that he pushed the woman when he saw her in a room with other men at an apartment building. Both have said they were in an intimate relationship.

His attorney entered a not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery during a Dec. 7 court hearing.

Coach Les Miles says Pooka is suspended pending investigation.

Williams, a freshman running back from New Orleans, received several national and Big 12 honors during the 2018 season.

