SECTIONS
News
Print

African Billionaire Pressured Into Apologizing for Telling Trump 'Africa Loves You'

Patrice Motsepe speaks before a panel discussion at Sandton Convention Center on Nov. 30, 2018, in Johannesburg, South Africa.Jemal Countess / Getty Images for Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100Patrice Motsepe speaks before a panel discussion at Sandton Convention Center on Nov. 30, 2018, in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Jemal Countess / Getty Images for Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100)

By AP Reports
Published January 28, 2020 at 7:50am
Print

A South African billionaire businessman has apologized for telling U.S. President Donald Trump that “Africa loves you” during the World Economic Forum in Davos last week.

A video of Patrice Motsepe’s remarks to Trump went viral on social media and sparked outrage from people who disagreed with Motsepe and lambasted him for speaking on Africans’ behalf.

In the video, Motsepe can be heard telling Trump during a group dinner that “Africa loves America. Africa loves you. It is very, very important.”

“We want America to do well. We want you to do well. The success of America is the success of the rest of the world,” he added.

In response to Motsepe’s introduction, Trump said: “You’ve done a great job, thank you very much.”

Motsepe’s comments drew criticism even among some South African cabinet ministers.

TRENDING: Sex Offender Defends His Child Porn Collection by Claiming To Identify as Girl, 8

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said the billionaire’s views did not represent those of the government.

Do you think Motsepe should have apologized for his remarks?

KwaZulu-Natal province premier Sihle Zikalala was more blunt.

He said Trump was not a friend of the ruling African National Congress party and that South Africa had nothing to benefit from the U.S. president.

Trump has been criticized for his reported comments about Africa, which have led to widespread anger from Africans and even heads of state.

In a statement released Tuesday, Motsepe said the debate over his remarks had exposed him to different views.

“I have a duty to listen to these differing views and would like to apologize,” he said.

RELATED: CDC Expands Coronavirus Screening for Travelers Entering US, Institutes 'Quarantine Stations' Around Country

“I do not have the right to speak on behalf of anybody except myself,” Motsepe added.

Motsepe said his remarks were partly aimed at encouraging discussions between the Trump administration and African political leaders amid “increasing feedback from certain American political and business leaders that South Africa and some African countries are anti-America and its political leadership.”

Motsepe, the first black African on the Forbes billionaires list and brother-in-law of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, was attending a dinner of business leaders from around the world.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino, the CEOs of Siemens and Saudi Aramco and the Ivory Coast-born CEO of Credit Suisse, Tidjane Thiam, were also present.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







CDC Expands Coronavirus Screening for Travelers Entering US, Institutes 'Quarantine Stations' Around Country
Judge Frees NFL Star Antonio Brown from House Arrest Due to ESPN Obligation
African Billionaire Pressured Into Apologizing for Telling Trump 'Africa Loves You'
China Demands Apology After Newspaper Publishes Coronavirus Cartoon
Mother of Two Missing Children Located in Hawaii with New Husband
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×