African bloc urges world to respect Congo election process

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — A grouping of African states is urging the international community to respect Congo’s sovereignty and legal processes as its constitutional court is set to rule on a challenge to the presidential election results.

The statement also urges calm and comes after leaders in the Southern African Development Community met Thursday on the disputed vote.

The declared runner-up, Martin Fayulu, filed a court challenge asking for a recount and accuses outgoing President Joseph Kabila of making a backroom deal with the declared winner, opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi.

The court could rule as early as Friday and is full of Kabila appointees.

Pressure from African nations is seen as having more of an impact on Congo’s government, which was annoyed by Western pressure during more than two years of turbulent election delays.

