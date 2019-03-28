SECTIONS
Politics US News WJ Wire
Print

After Mueller Report, Trump Turning to 2020 Campaign

President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland., on March 28, 2019, to attend a campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan.Manuel Balce Ceneta / APPresident Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland., on March 28, 2019, to attend a campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan. (Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP)

By AP Reports
Published March 28, 2019 at 2:00pm
Modified March 28, 2019 at 3:09pm
Print

With the special counsel’s investigation behind him, President Donald Trump is turning his attention to 2020.

Trump left the White House Thursday on his way to Grand Rapids for a rally — his first political event since the Justice Department said that special counsel Robert Mueller did not find that his campaign colluded with Russia’s election meddling.

The president is expected to celebrate the conclusion of the probe in a key Midwestern state that helped deliver him to the White House.

“Michigan is booming,” Trump declared as he left the White House.

Supporters started lining up in front of the Van Andel Arena on Wednesday evening, with some camping out in tents and sleeping bags overnight.

TRENDING: Limbaugh: FBI Tried To Plant Russia-Linked Informants in Trump Campaign To Prove Collusion

By mid-afternoon, a crowd of thousands, many in red “Make America Great Again” hats, snaked for blocks around downtown Grand Rapids, just across the river from The Gerald Ford Presidential Museum.

Many said they expected a victory lap.

Saundra Kiczenski, who was among the first in line, said she’d never felt the same kind of enthusiasm from the crowd as she awaited her 25th Trump rally. Said the 40-year-old Kiczenski, who works in retail in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan: “He’s just going to be on fire.”

Trump’s sojourn to the Midwest is expected to be the first of many. His campaign is seeking to hold three key states that he swung from blue to red in 2016 — Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. But they know this will be a battle after midterm elections that showed rising Democratic energy. Still, advisers believe that Trump’s core supporters remain enthusiastic heading into 2020.

Do you think Trump has a good chance at re-election in 2020?

Waiting for the rally, many of those backers made their excitement known.

Kathy Tyson, 45, of Grand Rapids, said she’s been to every rally Trump has held locally, but that Thursday’s event “absolutely” had extra significance because of the Mueller timing.

She said she expected him to deliver a message “that’s going to invigorate his whole entire campaign.”

Attorney General William Barr’s four-page summary of the Russia probe said Mueller’s investigation “did not establish” that members of the Trump campaign conspired or coordinated with Russia to influence the 2016 election. It also said that Mueller reached no conclusion on whether Trump obstructed the federal investigation, instead setting out “evidence on both sides” of the question.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Al-Shabab says it executes 4 suspected spies in Somalia
The Latest: Opposition hopes make stand in Istanbul, Ankara
TIPPING OFF: Women’s Elite Eight features all top seeds
At least 7 killed in China’s latest industrial accident
Polls open in Ukraine’s presidential election
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×