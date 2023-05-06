Share
Critical Injuries Reported After Disaster at US Resort

 By The Associated Press  May 6, 2023 at 11:21am
Six people were hurt — two critically — when part of a heating and ventilation system collapsed at a resort pool in Aurora, Colorado, on Saturday, fire officials said.

There were 50 to 100 guests in the pool when the collapse occurred about 9:50 a.m. Saturday at the Gaylord Rockies resort near Denver International Airport, Aurora Fire Rescue said.

Large metal ductwork and mechanical parts that were mounted on the ceiling crashed down upon the pool deck and into the water, covering nearly the entire area of the pool, agency spokeswoman Sherri-Jo Stowell said.

The victims suffered injuries that ranged from penetrating wounds and cuts to “injuries consistent with being crushed,” she said.

Fire Chief Alec Oughton said crews were already at the resort, running up and down its stairs for physical training, when the collapse happened.

An operator who answered the phone at the resort hung up on a reporter who called seeking comment.

The resort will be conducting an investigation into the cause of the collapse and will be responsible for keeping guests out of the pool area, Oughton said.

Should there be an official investigation into this collapse?

The resort and convention center has more than 1,000 rooms, a water park and meeting spaces.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
