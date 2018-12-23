Air traffic issue disrupts UK airport, no sign of drone ties

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LONDON (AP) — Birmingham Airport in England says it has temporarily suspended flight operations because of a problem with the air traffic control system.

There was no indication the situation in Birmingham is related to the drone sightings that caused major problems at London’s Gatwick Airport in recent days.

The airport said on its website Sunday evening that it was “working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.”

It is advising passengers to check with airlines for information on flight arrivals and departures that could be delayed.

Birmingham Airport is located 100 miles (160 kilometers) northwest of London.

