Anyone flying into the U.S. will soon need to show proof of a negative test for COVID-19, health officials announced Tuesday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requirement expands on a similar one announced late last month for passengers coming from the United Kingdom.

The new measures are designed to prevent travelers from bringing in newer forms of the virus that can spread more easily.

The CDC order is to take effect on Jan. 26.

It requires air passengers to get a COVID-19 test within three days before their flight to the U.S. and to provide written proof of the test result to the airline.

Travelers can also provide documentation that they had the infection in the past and recovered.

Airlines are ordered to stop passengers from boarding if they don’t have proof of a negative test or a prior infection.

“Testing does not eliminate all risk,” CDC director Robert R. Redfield said in a statement.

“But when combined with a period of staying at home and everyday precautions like wearing masks and social distancing, it can make travel safer, healthier, and more responsible by reducing spread on planes, in airports, and at destinations.”

