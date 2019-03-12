SECTIONS
‘AK-47 bandit’ pleads guilty to Nebraska bank robbery

FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the FBI shows Richard Gathercole of Roundup, Mont. Dubbed the AK-47 bandit and accused of holding up banks in several states, Gathercole has pleaded guilty to robbing a bank in Nebraska. He could face up to 35 years in prison after admitting in federal court on Monday, March 11, 2019, that he used an AK-47 while robbing a Nebraska City bank in 2014. (FBI via AP, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 12, 2019 at 7:27am
Modified March 12, 2019 at 7:31am
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Montana man dubbed the AK-47 bandit and accused of holding up banks in several states has pleaded guilty to robbing a bank in Nebraska.

Richard Gathercole could face up to 35 years in prison after admitting Monday in federal court that he used an AK-47 to rob a Nebraska City bank in 2014. The 40-year-old Gathercole also pleaded guilty to a 2017 carjacking that led to his arrest.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley Woods says the plea deal stipulates that Gathercole won’t be prosecuted by other jurisdictions for other violent crimes, including the shooting of a Kansas state trooper in 2017 and bank robberies in California, Idaho, Iowa and Washington state.

Some of the crimes had passed the five-year federal statute of limitations.

Gathercole is scheduled for sentencing in June.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

