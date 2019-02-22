SECTIONS
Alabama woman who joined Islamic State sues to return to US

This undated image provided by attorney Hassan Shibly shows Hoda Muthana, an Alabama woman who left home to join the Islamic State after becoming radicalized online. Muthana realized she was wrong and now wants to return to the United States, Shibly, a lawyer for her family said Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. (Hoda Muthana/Attorney Hassan Shibly via AP)

By AP Reports
Published February 21, 2019 at 8:31pm
Modified February 21, 2019 at 8:37pm
The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The father of an Alabama woman who joined the Islamic State in Syria has filed suit against the Trump administration seeking to allow her return to the United States.

Twenty-four-year-old Hoda Muthana is in a Syrian refugee camp with her 18-month-old son after she fled what’s left of the Islamic State’s self-declared homeland. Her lawyers say she regrets joining the organization.

But the administration announced earlier this week that the U.S.-born Muthana is not an American citizen because her father was a Yemeni diplomat at the time of her birth in New Jersey. That determination was initially made by the Obama administration after she joined IS.

A suit filed Thursday in Washington argues her father had ceased being a diplomat and she is a citizen entitled to return.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







