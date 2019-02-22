Alabama woman who joined Islamic State sues to return to US

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The father of an Alabama woman who joined the Islamic State in Syria has filed suit against the Trump administration seeking to allow her return to the United States.

Twenty-four-year-old Hoda Muthana is in a Syrian refugee camp with her 18-month-old son after she fled what’s left of the Islamic State’s self-declared homeland. Her lawyers say she regrets joining the organization.

But the administration announced earlier this week that the U.S.-born Muthana is not an American citizen because her father was a Yemeni diplomat at the time of her birth in New Jersey. That determination was initially made by the Obama administration after she joined IS.

A suit filed Thursday in Washington argues her father had ceased being a diplomat and she is a citizen entitled to return.

