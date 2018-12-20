Alaska regulators approve rules for onsite marijuana use

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska regulators have approved rules for onsite consumption of marijuana at specially designated shops, a significant step for the cannabis industry in the state after years of debate.

The Marijuana Control Board had gone back and forth on the issue since passing regulations in 2015 that contemplated allowing for onsite consumption. It wasn’t until Thursday that the board adopted rules governing how onsite use would work.

The rules call for consumption areas that are outdoors or separated from a retail store by walls and a secure door and meet ventilation requirements.

The proposal would bar the sale of concentrates for onsite use. Local governments could vote to bar onsite use or certain types of consumption, such as smoking.

Industry representatives supported the proposal. But it got pushback from public health advocates.

