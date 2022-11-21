Parler Share
News
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, left, and Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker, right, are facing each other in a run-off election in Georgia.
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, left, and Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker, right, are facing each other in a run-off election in Georgia. (AP Photo)

Alert: GA Dems Move to Secure Warnock Win by Defying State Election Rules Again

 By The Associated Press  November 21, 2022 at 7:53am
Parler Share

Georgia is appealing a judge’s ruling that allows counties to offer early voting this coming Saturday in the U.S. Senate runoff election between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker.

Warnock’s campaign, along with the Democratic Party of Georgia and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, sued the state last week, arguing that early voting should be allowed that day. They were challenging guidance from Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger that said state law doesn’t allow voting this Saturday because it’s the day after a state holiday.

Democrats challenging state law in this election, seem to echo their challenges from the 2020 election.

That day is the only possibility for Saturday voting before next month’s Senate runoff election between Warnock and Walker. Thursday is Thanksgiving, and Friday is a state holiday.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Thomas Cox on Friday issued an order siding with the Warnock campaign and the Democratic groups. Lawyers for the state on Monday filed a notice of appeal to the Georgia Court of Appeals.

Trending:
CBS News Drops 'Breaking' Story on Hunter Biden, Only Problem Is They're 2+ Years Late

Warnock and Walker, a former football player, were forced into a Dec. 6 runoff because neither won a majority in the midterm election this month.

Georgia’s 2021 election law compressed the time period between the general election and the runoff to four weeks, and Thanksgiving falls in the middle. Many Georgians will be offered only five weekdays of early in-person voting beginning Nov. 28.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Is Trump's Special Master About to Get the Boot? Federal Judge to Decide Fate of Mar-a-Lago Docs
Here's Why a 97-Year-Old Woman Is Being Tried in a Juvenile Court
Have 'Swifties' Been Politicized? Ticketmaster Fiasco Sees Swift Fans Politically Mobilizing
Alert: GA Dems Move to Secure Warnock Win by Defying State Election Rules Again
Brutal: Iran Goalie Carried Off Field After Bloody Clash With Own Teammate
See more...

Conversation