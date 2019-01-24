American Airlines puts up strong profit in 4Q

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines reporting better than expected profit for the fourth-quarter.

The world’s largest airline on Thursday posted net income of earnings of $319 million, or 69 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.04 per share, or 2 cents better than expected, according to a poll by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue was $10.94 billion, just short of the $11.01 billion Wall Street was looking for.

American Airlines Group Inc., based in Fort Worth, Texas, expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.50 to $7.50 per share.

Shares are up 5 percent before the opening bell.

