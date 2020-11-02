Login
'American Idol' Singer Nikki McKibbin Dead at Age 42

American Idol 2002Kevin Winter - ImageDirect - FOX / Getty ImagesNikki McKibbin, Kelly Clarkson and Justin Guarini perform at FOX-TV's 'American Idol' in Los Angeles on Aug. 28, 2002. (Kevin Winter - ImageDirect - FOX / Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published November 1, 2020 at 6:39pm
Nikki McKibbin, a singer from Texas best known for her third place finish in the first season of American Idol, has died. She was 42.

McKibbin’s husband, Craig Sadler, confirmed her death in a Facebook post, saying that she had died after suffering a brain aneurysm on Wednesday and was taken off life support early Sunday.

Her husband did not say where she died.

McKibbin’s son, Tristen Langley, told The New York Times that his mother died in Arlington, Texas.

“She was so loved that I know thousands of you will be grieving with us,” Sadler said. “She loved so many of you and I know you loved her too.”

TRENDING: Watch: Obama's Swing State Appearance Falls Flat as Biden and Team Miss His Cue

McKibbin appeared on American Idol in 2002, when the show started and became an instant hit.

A 23-year-old from Grand Prairie, Texas, McKibbin impressed the judges with soulful performances of songs by Janis Joplin, Stevie Nicks and a stirring cover of Alanna Myles’ song “Black Velvet.”

McKibbin finished third on the show that year, behind Justin Guarini and Kelly Clarkson, who won the competition.

Gracious in defeat, McKibbin tearfully hugged her fellow contestants when she was voted out in 2002.

“What an incredible journey this has been,” McKibbin said before leaving the stage.

“Just to know that so many people support me and enjoy what I do means more than anything in the world.″

The often acid-tongued Simon Cowell was equally gracious.

RELATED: Actor Sir Sean Connery Dead at Age 90

“Reality check: Out of 10,000 people, you are third. This is not a time for tears,″ he told McKibbin. “You’ve got a career ahead of you.″

In a statement, American Idol sent its condolences to McKibbin’s family and friends.

“Nikki McKibbin was an incredible talent and we are deeply saddened by the news of her passing,” the TV show said in a statement posted on Twitter.

“She was part of our American Idol family and will be truly missed.”

