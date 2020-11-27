Families’ hopes for a quick release of six American oil executives detained in Venezuela for three years over an alleged corruption scheme have evaporated, with a judge finding them all guilty and quickly sentencing them to prison.

Attorneys and relatives of the so-called Citgo 6 said the men were wrongly convicted, and the defense lawyers vowed to appeal Thursday’s verdicts.

Alirio Rafael Zambrano, whose two brothers were among the defendants, said they were “undeniably innocent” and victims of “judicial terrorism.” No evidence presented in the case supports a guilty conviction, he said.

“We, the family, are heartbroken to be separated even further from our loved ones,” Zambrano said by phone from New Jersey.

“We pray that the leaders of our nation step forward and continue to fight unceasingly for their freedom and human rights.”

Attorney María Alejandra Poleo, who helped represent three of the men, said the case was “void of evidence.”

The Citgo 6 are employees of the Houston-based Citgo refining company, which is owned by Venezuela’s state oil company, PDVSA.

They had been lured to Venezuela three years ago for a business meeting and then arrested on corruption charges.

Their arrest came at a time when relations between Caracas and Washington were crumbling as Venezuela plummeted into economic and social crisis.

Five of the men were sentenced to prison terms of 8 years and 10 months, while one of them received a 13-year sentence. Defense attorney Jesus Loreto said the five with lesser terms could be released on parole in a couple of years.

Venezuela’s Supreme Tribunal of Justice announced the verdicts and prison sentences but offered no other comment on the trial’s outcome.

One of the men, Tomeu Vadell, had said in a letter written in a Caracas jail and provided exclusively to The Associated Press before the verdict that he hoped for a fair trial so he could walk free with his name cleared and go home to his family in the United States.

In a statement after the verdict, Vadell’s family said: “We are sad to see that justice did not prevail today. But we are hopeful that the truth will set our loved one, Tomeu, free and home to us soon.”

Despite his circumstances, Vadell had expressed hopefulness.

“During the trial, the truth has proven undeniable,” Vadell said in the four-page handwritten letter. “It proves that I am innocent.”

It was the first time Vadell, or any of the Citgo 6, had spoken publicly since being arrested and charged in a purported corruption scheme. He has been held at a feared Caracas jail called El Helicoide.

The others convicted are Gustavo Cárdenas, Jorge Toledo, brothers Jose Luis Zambrano and Alirio Zambrano, all now U.S. citizens. Jose Pereira, a permanent resident, received the longest sentence.

They were also charged with embezzlement stemming from a never-executed proposal to refinance some $4 billion in Citgo bonds by offering a 50 percent stake in the company as collateral.

Nicolás Maduro at the time accused them of “treason.” They all pleaded innocence.

The men were summoned to the headquarters of PDVSA for what they were told was a budget meeting on Nov. 21, 2017.

A corporate jet shuttled them to Caracas and they were told they would be home for Thanksgiving. Instead, military intelligence officers swarmed into the boardroom and hauled them off to jail.

Their trial started four months ago and closing arguments took place on Thursday. The judge immediately announced her verdict.

The proceeding played out one day a week in a downtown Caracas court. News media and rights groups were denied access to the hearings.

The office of Venezuela’s chief prosecutor said prior to the verdict in a statement to the AP that investigators found “serious evidence” of financial crimes potentially damaging to the state-run company.

“The Citgo case has developed normally during all the stages established by the Venezuelan criminal process,” the statement said.

Loreto said his client appeared to have been caught up in a “geopolitical conflict” of which he was not a part. He said Vadell’s name never appeared on any of the documents prosecutors brought as evidence.

“There’s nothing that refers to Tomeu in any way — directly or indirectly,” the lawyer said. “This is the story of a good guy being held against his will for all the wrong reasons.”

In accordance to our legislation, their human rights, contact with their families, their food, sports activities & measures for the prevention of #COVID_19 & any other disease, are fully guaranteed. pic.twitter.com/Zini3lPslt — Jorge Arreaza M (@jaarreaza) June 18, 2020

Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson, who has negotiated the release of other Americans held by hostile governments, traveled to Caracas in July and met with Maduro.

He didn’t win their freedom, but days later two of them — Cárdenas and Toledo — were freed from jail and put in house detention. Two weeks later, the long-delayed trial began.

Richardson told the AP that conversations with the Venezuelan government continue despite his meeting with Maduro being “a little stormy.”

“I think the Venezuelans have been straight with me, but more progress needs to be made,” Richardson said before the verdict. “My hope is to have something positive by Christmas.”

President Donald Trump has aggressively pressed to remove Maduro through sweeping financial sanctions and the U.S. Justice Department has indicted Maduro as a “narcoterrorist,” offering a $15 million reward for his arrest.

Vadell’s letter steered clear of politics. He didn’t mention Maduro or speak about his jailers, though he did express concern about the “consequences” of speaking out.

With encouragement from his family, Vadell broke his silence.

“I believe it’s more important that the light of hope illuminates us,” Vadell wrote. “May the light of hope put an end to the sadness of my family.”

During his 35-year career with PDVSA and Citgo, Vadell ended up running a refinery in Lake Charles and then became vice president of refining.

His daughter, Cristina Vadell, said in a phone interview from Lake Charles, Louisiana, that her father isn’t the kind of person who seeks attention. Rather, he prefers to focus on work and his family.

“I think he was willing to take some risks and open some hearts to allow him to come home,” she said.

“I think he’s still wondering ‘What happened?’ He went to a work meeting and never came home.”

