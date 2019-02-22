Amid loss of leaders, unknown militant rises in Philippines

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine and U.S. officials say a little-known militant has been named the new leader of the Islamic State group in the southern Philippines.

The Philippine interior secretary says the rise of Hatib Hajan Sawadjaan (SAWA’-jahn) shows that ISIS would latch on desperately to any militant who could provide a sanctuary and armed fighters as its last strongholds crumble in Syria.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Ano says intelligence indicates Sawadjaan, a Jolo-based commander of the brutal Abu Sayyaf extremist group in his 60s, was installed as ISIS chief in a ceremony last year. He says three other extremist groups were also recognized as ISIS allies.

Sawadjaan is blamed for orchestrating a suicide bombing in a cathedral last month that killed 23 people on Jolo Island.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.