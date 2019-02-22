SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Amid loss of leaders, unknown militant rises in Philippines

This photo provided by Philippine National Police (PNP), shows militant Abu Sayyaf Group leader Hatib Hajan Sawadjaan in the PNP confidential report. Philippine and U.S. official say a little known militant has been named the new leader of the Islamic State group in the southern Philippines. The Philippine interior secretary says the rise of Hatib Sawadjaan, who is blamed for orchestrating a suicide bombing in a cathedral last month that killed 23 people on Jolo Island, shows that ISIS would latch on desperately to any militant who could provide a sanctuary and armed fighters as its last strongholds crumble in Syria. (Philippine National Police via AP)

By AP Reports
Published February 21, 2019 at 6:34pm
Modified February 21, 2019 at 6:50pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine and U.S. officials say a little-known militant has been named the new leader of the Islamic State group in the southern Philippines.

The Philippine interior secretary says the rise of Hatib Hajan Sawadjaan (SAWA’-jahn) shows that ISIS would latch on desperately to any militant who could provide a sanctuary and armed fighters as its last strongholds crumble in Syria.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Ano says intelligence indicates Sawadjaan, a Jolo-based commander of the brutal Abu Sayyaf extremist group in his 60s, was installed as ISIS chief in a ceremony last year. He says three other extremist groups were also recognized as ISIS allies.

Sawadjaan is blamed for orchestrating a suicide bombing in a cathedral last month that killed 23 people on Jolo Island.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Trump pledges to expand opportunity for every race
Amid loss of leaders, unknown militant rises in Philippines
White House says US will keep 200 troops in Syria
Japanese spacecraft touches down on asteroid to get samples
McIlroy opens with 63 has Woods struggles in Mexico debut
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×