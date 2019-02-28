SECTIONS
Andre Previn, Oscar-winning composer, has died at 89

FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2004 file photo, conductor of the Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra, Andre Previn, conducts the 15th symphony concert during the Lucerne Festival in the concert hall in Lucerne, Switzerland. Previn, the pianist, composer and conductor whose broad reach took in the worlds of Hollywood, jazz and classical music, died in his Manhattan home, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. He was 89. (Urs FlueelerKEYSTONE via AP, File)

By AP Reports
Published February 28, 2019 at 11:00am
Modified February 28, 2019 at 11:01am
Andre Previn, the pianist, composer and conductor whose broad reach took in the worlds of Hollywood, jazz and classical music, has died. He was 89.

His manager Linda Petrikova says Previn passed away Thursday in his Manhattan home.

Previn was a child prodigy whose family fled Nazi Germany. As a teenager, he found work as a composer and arranger in the musical sweatshops of Hollywood, mostly at MGM, winning four Oscars for his orchestrations of such stylish musicals as 1964’s “My Fair Lady.”

He then abandoned Hollywood for a career as a classical conductor.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

