Share
Lifestyle
Announcer Alan Kalter is seen at the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City on May 18, 2015.
Announcer Alan Kalter is seen at the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City on May 18, 2015. (Chance Yeh / Getty Images)

Announcer for Renowned Late-Night Talk Show Host Dead at 78

 By The Associated Press  October 5, 2021 at 8:20am
Share

Alan Kalter, the quirky, red-headed announcer for David Letterman for two decades who frequently appeared in the show’s comedy bits, has died.

He was 78.

Kalter died Monday at Stamford Hospital in Connecticut with his wife, Peggy, and their two daughters at his side, according to Rabbi Joshua Hammerman of Temple Beth El, the synagogue Kalter attended.

The cause of death was not announced.

“Whatever else, we always had the best announcer in television,” Letterman said in a statement.

Trending:
Skin Problems, Neuropathy, Paralysis All Part of Over 500,000 Adverse Events Reported After COVID Vaccine

“Wonderful voice and eagerness to play a goofy character of himself. Did I mention he could sing? Yes he could. He enthusiastically did it all. A very sad day, but many great memories.”

Kalter was born in Brooklyn, New York, on March 21, 1943.

Nicknamed “Big Red,” he provided the opening introductions on the “Late Show with David Letterman” on CBS from September 1995 until Letterman’s last episode on May 20, 2015, having taken the mantle after Bill Wendell’s retirement.

As Letterman would make his way onto the stage, Kalter would introduce him with a sarcastic flair as “the king of unsocial media,” “nocturnal rainforest mammal” and other monikers.

Before Letterman, Kalter was the voice of the Michelin Man and the USA Network and the announcer for “Commander USA’s Groovie Movies” on the USA Network.

He also was the announcer for New York-based game shows, including “To Tell the Truth” and “The $10,000 Pyramid.”

Kalter taught high school English on Long Island in the late 1960s before moving into radio broadcasting.

He lived in Stamford and was active in Temple Beth El.

“Beyond his fame and his golden voice, Alan was a past president of TBE and a true mensch, who was deeply committed to Jewish values and the Jewish people and was especially devoted to this, his home community,” Hammerman said in a statement.

Related:
Alleged Intruder Mauled to Death by Two Dogs, Body Found on Porch: Police

A private funeral will be held at the Stamford synagogue on Wednesday and will be livestreamed.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




loading
Announcer for Renowned Late-Night Talk Show Host Dead at 78
Man Accused of Killing Three Co-Workers Makes Allegation Against Colleagues to Justify the Murders
Officer Reportedly Slain After Shooter Opens Fire Aboard Amtrak Train in Arizona
Son of Man Detained in Iran Demands Ailing Father's Immediate Release
Afghan Music Students Flown to Safety in One of the Largest Airlifts Since the Taliban's Takeover
See more...

Conversation