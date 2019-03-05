SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

AP Interview: Czech PM praises Trump ahead of meeting

Czech Republic Prime Minister Andrej Babis answers questions during an interview with The Associated Press, before his departure for official visit of The United States, in Prague, Czech Republic, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Ahead of his meeting with US President Donald Trump in the White House on Thursday, Babis told The Associated Press the United States should now use its influence and position of a U.N. Security Council permanent member to help negotiate peace in Syria. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

By AP Reports
Published March 5, 2019 at 9:47am
Modified March 5, 2019 at 9:56am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

PRAGUE (AP) — Ahead of his meeting with Donald Trump, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis is praising the U.S. president for trying to reach a North Korea nuclear disarmament peacefully.

Babis, who is meeting Trump in the White House Thursday, says talking to a dictator is a better option than a military conflict.

Babis told The Associated Press the U.S. should also use its influence and position as a permanent U.N. Security Council member to help negotiate peace in Syria.

He says that besides criticizing the regime of President Bashar Assad, it is also necessary to communicate with its representatives “and engage all the states that could have a say.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Lawsuit on ‘takeover’ of Miss America pageant is withdrawn
AMA, Planned Parenthood challenge Trump family-planning rule
Michael Jackson’s legacy clouded by dark documentary
$6.3M raised for synagogue massacre families, survivors
CEO says Southwest is losing millions weekly in labor fight
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×