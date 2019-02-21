SECTIONS
AP interview: Moldova president says country needs Russia

By AP Reports
Published February 21, 2019 at 9:01am
CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Moldova’s president says the former Soviet republic needs good relations with Russia, amid uncertainty about the future of the European Union.

President Igor Dodon told the Associated Press Thursday that Moldova depends on Moscow for energy, exports and to solve a frozen conflict in its pro-Russian breakaway republic of Trans-Dniester.

While saying he also wanted ties with the EU — market for 70 percent of Moldovan exports— Dodon noted uncertainty about the bloc’s future and development over the next 10 to 15 years.

Relations with Russia deteriorated after Moldova signed an association agreement with the EU in 2014.

Dodon’s former Socialists’ Party, the leading opposition group, is expected to win the most votes in Sunday’s parliamentary election, amid anger with the government over corruption and falling living standards.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

