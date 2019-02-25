AP source: Aaron Hicks, Yankees agree to $70M, 7-year deal

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that outfielder Aaron Hicks and the New York Yankees have agreed to a $70 million, seven-year contract that adds $64 million in guaranteed money over six seasons.

Hicks’ agreement includes a club option for 2026 that could make it worth $81.5 million over seven seasons, the person said Monday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not yet been announced.

Hicks agreed on Jan. 11 to a $6 million, one-year contract and would have been eligible for free agency after the season.

His new, superseding deal calls for the 29-year-old to receive a $2 million signing bonus and keeps the $6 million salary this year. He gets $10.5 million annually from 2020-23 and $9.5 million in each of the following two seasons. The Yankees have a $12.5 million option for 2026 with a $1 million buyout.

Hicks would get a $1 million assignment bonus the first time he is traded. He receives a hotel suite on road trips.

New York has not given many multiyear contracts to players under its control in recent years, but the Yankees gave right-hander Luis Severino a $40 million, four-year deal on Feb. 15.

Shortstop Didi Gregorius and reliever Dellin Betances remain eligible for free agency after this season.

