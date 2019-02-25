SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

AP source: Aaron Hicks, Yankees agree to $70M, 7-year deal

FILE - This is a 2019 file photo showing Aaron Hicks of the New York Yankees baseball team. A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that outfielder Aaron Hicks and the New York Yankees have agreed to a $70 million, seven-year contract that adds $64 million in guaranteed money over six seasons. Hicks’ agreement includes a club option for 2026 that could make it worth $81.5 million over seven seasons, the person said Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not yet been announced. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

By AP Reports
Published February 25, 2019 at 7:06am
Modified February 25, 2019 at 7:10am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that outfielder Aaron Hicks and the New York Yankees have agreed to a $70 million, seven-year contract that adds $64 million in guaranteed money over six seasons.

Hicks’ agreement includes a club option for 2026 that could make it worth $81.5 million over seven seasons, the person said Monday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not yet been announced.

Hicks agreed on Jan. 11 to a $6 million, one-year contract and would have been eligible for free agency after the season.

His new, superseding deal calls for the 29-year-old to receive a $2 million signing bonus and keeps the $6 million salary this year. He gets $10.5 million annually from 2020-23 and $9.5 million in each of the following two seasons. The Yankees have a $12.5 million option for 2026 with a $1 million buyout.

Hicks would get a $1 million assignment bonus the first time he is traded. He receives a hotel suite on road trips.

TRENDING: Fake News: Ocasio-Cortez Tweets Straight-Up Wrong Information About GOP Consultant

New York has not given many multiyear contracts to players under its control in recent years, but the Yankees gave right-hander Luis Severino a $40 million, four-year deal on Feb. 15.

Shortstop Didi Gregorius and reliever Dellin Betances remain eligible for free agency after this season.

__

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







AP source: Aaron Hicks, Yankees agree to $70M, 7-year deal
Taylor Swift helps fan surprise boyfriend with proposal
The Latest: R. Kelly to appear in court in sex abuse case
UK prime minister says ‘it is within our grasp to leave with a deal’ on March 29 despite EU urging her to delay Brexit
Psychologist-author Adam Grant writing picture book
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×