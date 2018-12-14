AP source: NFL fines umpire $9,300, reinstates him

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

MIAMI (AP) — A person familiar with the move says the NFL has fined umpire Roy Ellison $9,300 and reinstated him from administrative leave after his dispute in Miami with Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes.

The person confirmed the fine to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the league hadn’t commented. The fine is the amount of one game check for Ellison.

TV video showed Hughes confronting Ellison in the tunnel near the locker room after the Dolphins’ win over the Bills on Dec. 2 and accusing the official of using a derogatory term. Hughes waved his index finger and shouted, “I’ll catch you! I’ll catch you, guaranteed!” before being pulled away by a teammate.

Ellison was placed on administrative leave last week.

___

TRENDING: Alan Simpson Tells CNN’s Alisyn Camerota To Find a New Job

AP Sports Writer Barry Wilner in New York contributed to this report.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.