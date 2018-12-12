AP Top 25 Podcast: Recruiting heats up with early signing

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

The early signing period begins next week, when most schools will secure the majority of their 2020 freshmen classes.

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast , Mike Farrell, the national recruiting director for Rivals, joins AP’s Ralph Russo to discuss year two of the early signing period. How have coaches and players adjusted to having most of the recruiting process done six weeks earlier than it used to be?

The top classes as usual belong to the usual suspects: Alabama, Georgia, Texas. What teams are doing surprisingly well? What teams still have plenty of work to do?

Which top prospects are expected to make their commitments official on Dec. 19? Who are the four- and five-stars that will wait until February to make their final decisions?

